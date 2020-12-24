Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Up 9.3%

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) shares shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.95. 234,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 205,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm has a market cap of $88.41 million, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 194.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Research Frontiers by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 46,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 275.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.