Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Up 9.3%

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) shares shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.95. 234,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 205,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
The firm has a market cap of $88.41 million, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 194.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%.
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
