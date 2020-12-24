REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

REX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NYSE REX opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $97.16. The company has a market capitalization of $471.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 1.29.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Analysts expect that REX American Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $47,666.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,612.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $260,876.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in REX American Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 157.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

