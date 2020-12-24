Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,406. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $623.54 million, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.