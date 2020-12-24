(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Senior Officer Sells C$528,990.00 in Stock

(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Senior Officer Paul Andrew Criddle sold 300,000 shares of (ROG.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$528,990.00.

CVE:ROG opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. (ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33.

Get (ROG.V) alerts:

About (ROG.V)

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for (ROG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (ROG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.