Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 77670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

Specifically, Senior Officer Michael Walton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,127.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$603.62 million and a PE ratio of 17.03.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$246.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$225.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

About Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

