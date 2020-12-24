Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 77670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

Specifically, Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,465 shares in the company, valued at C$285,127.25.

RSI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$602.59 million and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$246.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.70 million. Analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

