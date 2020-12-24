Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,441,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,443,000 after buying an additional 459,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 250,237 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RUBY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.