Scandium International Mining (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Shares Down 9.4%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF)’s share price traded down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 13,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 30,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCYYF)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

