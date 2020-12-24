Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,914 Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 437,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQX opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.45 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

