Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,198 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 2.8% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of TC Energy worth $147,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in TC Energy by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 229,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 61,041 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,743,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,886,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,324,000 after buying an additional 1,140,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

NYSE:TRP opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

