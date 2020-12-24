Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of NuCana by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,136,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

NuCana stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. NuCana plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.93.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

