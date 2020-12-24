Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $88,000 in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth $49,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

