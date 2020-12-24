Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

NASDAQ GILT opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.17 million, a PE ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th.

GILT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.