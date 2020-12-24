Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Michael Lynton Sells 8,334 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Director Michael Lynton sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $708,390.00.

Michael Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Lynton sold 8,333 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $666,640.00.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 93.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 87.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth $27,596,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 111.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 275,501 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 232.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 361,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

