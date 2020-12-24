Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Schrödinger from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 178,366 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $8,634,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 154,840 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $7,491,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,309,225 shares of company stock worth $308,610,083.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 87.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,596,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 111.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 275,501 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 232.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 517,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 361,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

