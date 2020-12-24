Scrypta (LYRA) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $142,279.03 and approximately $51.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00139997 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003968 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,246,328 coins and its circulating supply is 15,246,328 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.