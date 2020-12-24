Sean Finn Sells 3,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total transaction of C$424,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,207,191.07.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total transaction of C$994,734.30.

On Friday, October 23rd, Sean Finn sold 6,588 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.71, for a total transaction of C$907,251.93.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$140.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$140.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.78. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of C$92.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.11. The firm has a market cap of C$99.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

