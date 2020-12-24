Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $202.22

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.22 and traded as high as $205.69. Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) shares last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 38,943 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.84. The company has a market cap of £214.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

