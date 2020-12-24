Sei Investments Co. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 29.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 84,401 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 34.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.