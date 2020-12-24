Sei Investments Co. Sells 26,242 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,242 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Horace Mann Educators worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 22.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 430.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4,949.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,732 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $44,429.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,635 shares of company stock valued at $437,579 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HMN opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $46.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

