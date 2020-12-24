Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,731 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ:GH opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $138.65.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $57,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,429.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150,787 shares of company stock valued at $723,936,572 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.