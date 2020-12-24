SelfWealth SMSF Leaders ETF (SELF.AX) (ASX:SELF) Announces $0.12 Interim Dividend

SelfWealth SMSF Leaders ETF (SELF.AX) (ASX:SELF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$38.00.

