Serum Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Serum coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004366 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $50.78 million and $52.11 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00137049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00674199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00152009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00375501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00062955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00096079 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

