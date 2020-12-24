ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.65. 270,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 325,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $159.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.79 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,628.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,766,753 shares of company stock worth $6,209,445. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ServiceSource International by 12.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 764,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ServiceSource International by 309.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 229,968 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceSource International in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Regis Management CO LLC grew its position in ServiceSource International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 657,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 58,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceSource International in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

