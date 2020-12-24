Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $6.21. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 1,879,012 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VII. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.1103492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,300.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

