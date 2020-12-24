Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $6.21. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 1,879,012 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VII. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.58.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.
In other Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,300.
About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
