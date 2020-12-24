Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,414,000 after acquiring an additional 787,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 644,910 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,124,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,730,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,667,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $95,848.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,385 shares of company stock worth $42,556,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $87.85 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

