Sharder (SS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86,073.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $435,263.31 and approximately $86,073.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00047522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00333502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

SS is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.