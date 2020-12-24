Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.59

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $4.18. Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 74,429 shares.

SMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.71 million and a PE ratio of 32.32.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$97.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

