Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Price Up 5%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 509,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 298,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

SWIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $538.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth $152,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

