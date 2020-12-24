SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Shares Gap Up to $3.90

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $4.99. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 128,503 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSE:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

