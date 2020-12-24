Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,800,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,992. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 91,412 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 58,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,829. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

