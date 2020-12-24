Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.34. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 2,808 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

