SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Up 11.1% After Analyst Upgrade

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SM Energy traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 5,342,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 6,695,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $687.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 5.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.