SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Get SMART Global alerts:

SGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.29.

SMART Global stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $866.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.00 and a beta of 0.87.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,287,000 after acquiring an additional 111,343 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 125,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.