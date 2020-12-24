SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.91. 574,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 378,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals in the United States. It offers a telemedicine platform; teleNeurology services; telePsychiatry solutions; and teleICU, a remote monitoring solution. SOC Telemed, Inc was formerly known as Specialists On Call Inc and changed its name to SOC Telemed, Inc in March 2018.

