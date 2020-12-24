Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWX. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.