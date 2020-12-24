Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.50

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 12516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

