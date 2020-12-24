SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Shares Up 0%

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI)’s share price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.07. 18,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 56,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

