Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1,399.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,936 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,020.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPR. UBS Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

