Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $505,000 in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $714.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.33. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADAP shares. ValuEngine lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

