Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $514,000 in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

NYSE VVNT opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

