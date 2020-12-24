Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 122,123 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,123 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HOG opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

