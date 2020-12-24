Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $497,000 Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 251.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $925.96 million, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

