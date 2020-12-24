(SRU.TO) (TSE:SRU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

(SRU.TO) (TSE:SRU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

(SRU.TO) (TSE:SRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$186.34 million during the quarter.

