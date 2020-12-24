SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys £100,130 in Stock

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) insider Mike Clasper purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £100,130 ($130,820.49).

Shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) stock opened at GBX 327.20 ($4.27) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 313.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SSP Group plc has a one year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 694 ($9.07).

SSPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 438.64 ($5.73).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

