Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Down 13.2%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) traded down 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. 637,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,076,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.47.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 425.56% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.