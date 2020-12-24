Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) dropped 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 637,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,076,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.47.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 425.56% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

