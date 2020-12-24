Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.58 Million

Analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce $252.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.20 million and the lowest is $251.95 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $241.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $343.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%.

SMP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $31,897.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,235 shares of company stock worth $773,544. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 462.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

