Starcom plc (STAR.L) (LON:STAR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Starcom plc (STAR.L) (LON:STAR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.88. Starcom plc (STAR.L) shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 487,802 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

Starcom plc (STAR.L) Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

