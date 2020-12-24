State Street Corp Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

AT stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $178.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.